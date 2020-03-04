Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw a Football Bowl Subdivision record 60 touchdown passes in 2019-2020 for the Tigers. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, doesn't want to be compared to NFL superstar Tom Brady.

"Please don't compare me to the best player of all time," Burrow told NFL Network. "Let me do my own thing. Don't do that to me, please."

The former LSU star has been compared to Brady because both have underdog stories and had doubts about their physical traits and abilities as prospects.

Burrow was a backup quarterback at Ohio State before transferring to LSU and getting more playing time. He went on to win the Heisman Trophy and a national championship this season, while setting the Football Bowl Subdivision record for touchdown passes in a single season (60).

RELATED Joe Burrow calls his physical traits limited compared to other QB prospects

Brady was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2000. He went on to win six Super Bowls.

Brady also was slighted for his lack of positive physical traits, like Burrow has in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow also admitted his physical traits are "limited" compared to other quarterback prospects during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Brady, who is expected to become a free agent in two weeks, wrote about his critics in a 2017 Instagram post. Scouts said he had a poor build, was skinny, lacked physical stature and strength and lacked mobility before he was selected in 2000 as the 199th player drafted.

"You can prove 'em right or you can prove 'em wrong," Brady wrote in the post, which he posted during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.

Brady and Burrow also have been compared to each other because of throwing mechanics, poise and pocket awareness. Kevin Faulk, the running backs coach at LSU, was teammates with Brady for 12 years with the Patriots, and has said Burrow reminds him of Brady.

Burrow was compared to Super Bowl champion quarterback Kurt Warner in his NFL Draft profile. He grew up modeling his game after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to make Burrow the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23 in Las Vegas.