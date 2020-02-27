INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young thinks he is the best college prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Young made the declaration Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The former Buckeyes defender led the nation with 16.5 sacks in 2019 despite missing two games. He is expected to be selected with one of the first picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft,'' Young said. "I think I showed [that] on my tape. "You can look at every game. ... I think I put my best foot forward this year. Two of our biggest things are hard work and dedication. I'm going to bring that to the NFL."

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but are expected to select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The Washington Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick and are expected to select Young.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is gaining traction as a prospect after receiving positive medical feedback during his recovery from a hip injury. Tagovailoa will not participate in drills at the combine, but has a chance to move up the draft board if the Redskins decide to choose a quarterback in the first round for a second consecutive year.

The Redskins have yet to commit to Young as their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Redskins coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that "all options" are on the table for the NFC East franchise on draft day.

Young has a formal meeting with the Redskins planned for Friday. He said he also has been communicating with Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Young and Haskins were teammates at Ohio State in 2017 and 2018.

RELATED Colts linked to free agent QB Philip Rivers

"Playing for my hometown people would definitely be a blessing," said Young, a Maryland native.

Young had 21 tackles for a loss, seven forced fumbles and three passes defensed, in addition to his nation-leading sack total in 2019. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and was named won the Bronko Nagurski Award and Chuck Bednarik Award, honors given to the nation's top defender.

The former Buckeyes star, who measured in 6-foot4 and 264 pounds, does not plan to participate in drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Young plans to participate in positional drills at Ohio State's pro day March 25 in Columbus, Ohio.