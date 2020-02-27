Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) will not participate in drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, as he recovers from a hip injury. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins plan to meet with top 2020 NFL Draft quarterback prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, according to coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera told reporters about the meetings Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Washington owns the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, going to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was expected to be selected by another team after the No. 2 overall pick, mostly because the Redskins selected former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Rivera -- hired Jan. 1 -- did not guarantee Haskins would be the Redskins' starter in 2020.

"He's got to grow into it, and nothing will be given," Rivera said of Haskins. "He's not anointed, that's for sure."

Rivera said the meetings with Burrow and Tagovailoa weren't just "due diligence," but to keep all options open -- at every position -- in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"We are looking at everything," Rivera said. "Everything is possible. Everything is an option. Everything we do, we're going to decide as a group, and we'll go from there."

The Redskins are expected to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick. Young is regarded as the best overall prospect of the 2020 class by many analysts.