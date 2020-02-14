Josh Norman appeared in just two of the Washington Redskins' final six games last season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins plan to release veteran cornerback Josh Norman.

Norman informed NBC Sports Washington of the move Friday morning. Norman's release saves the Redskins $12.4 million in salary cap space.

"It's their choice, not mine," Norman told NBC Sports Washington. "Now I can start something new and fresh."

The eight-year veteran had 40 total tackles, six passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack in 12 games in 2019. He was benched late in the season and appeared in just two of the Redskins' final six games.

Norman said new Redskins coach Ron Rivera called him Friday morning to tell him he was going to be released.

Norman, 32, signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Redskins in 2016. The fifth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft played for the Carolina Panthers for his first four seasons before joining the Redskins in free agency. He was an All-Pro selection and made the Pro Bowl while helping the Panthers reach the Super Bowl during the 2015 season.

Rivera coached Norman from 2012 through 2015 while they were both with the Panthers.

Norman wrote "grateful for everything" Friday on Twitter. He also tweeted: "now let's go get this chip," referring to a Super Bowl.

The veteran defensive back said multiple teams have contacted his agent in regards to signing him as a free agent.