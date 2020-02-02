Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro in 2013. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins veteran tight end Vernon Davis is retiring from the NFL after 14 seasons.

Davis announced his retirement Sunday during a segment on Fox's Super Bowl LIV pre-game show. He joined former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison in a video that included a parody of The Golden Girls called, "The Golden Gronks."

"That's right. I'm retired," Davis said.

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro in 2013, played in only four games for the Redskins this season before landing on injured reserve. He spent the last four seasons in Washington after a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos in 2015.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Davis with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He recorded 583 catches for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns between the 49ers, Redskins and Broncos.