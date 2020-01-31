Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said his team "got good work in and played fast" at Thursday's practice session in Davie, Fla., ahead of Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Safety Tyrann Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won NFL MVP in his first season as a full-time starter and is set to play in the Super Bowl in his second season as a full-time starter under Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid called on one of his former quarterbacks -- Donovan McNabb -- to speak to his current players days before they take the field for Super Bowl LIV.
McNabb addressed Chiefs players before Thursday's practice on the campus of Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., where the Miami Dolphins have a practice facility.
"He's been there and done it," Reid said of McNabb. "He's been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him."
McNabb played for Reid from 1999 through 2009, while both were with the Philadelphia Eagles. McNabb, 43, made the Pro Bowl six times under Reid. The duo also advanced to a Super Bowl in 2005, before losing by three points to the New England Patriots. McNabb went 9-7 in the postseason under Reid. Reid and McNabb advanced to the NFC Championship game five times, posting a 1-4 record.
The Eagles traded McNabb to the Washington Redskins after the 2009 season. The Redskins traded McNabb to the Minnesota Vikings the next off-season. The Vikings released McNabb in December 2011, ending his NFL career.
Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb (L) and coach Andy Reid (R) worked together while with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 through 2009. File Photo by John C. Anderson/UPI
The Eagles fired Reid in 2012 after he spent 14 seasons with the NFC East franchise. The Chiefs hired the veteran coach less than a month later.
ESPN's Chris Berman was also a visitor at Chiefs practice Thursday in Davie. The Chiefs will work on their red zone plays and have a review of their game plan at Friday's session. Kansas City battles the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
"Guys got good work in and played fast," Reid said of Thursday's practice. "It was a great day here. The team is doing good, and they have good energy."
