Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Two suspects were taken into custody after a car chase along the parade route for the Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs, police said.

According to a release issued Wednesday by Kansas City police, the incident began at 8:12 a.m. CST when the vehicle broke through a parade barrier. Police deployed stop sticks, which the car struck, but the vehicle kept going down the parade route lined with fans.

Videos from the parade showed police making contact with the car before executing a PIT maneuver, a tactic that forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways and lose control. Once the car was stopped, police officers immediately surrounded the vehicle.

Police said the driver was being investigated for impairment and a search of the car found no weapons. The release said no motive is known, but added "there were no indications of terrorist activity."

The parade route was secured after the incident, according to police. No injuries were reported.

BREAKING: A police chase broke out on the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route. We're working to learn more about the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/rGwr8c1z5m— 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The historic victory led to the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory parade in 50 years.

Chiefs radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus, who served as the master of ceremonies for the post-parade rally at Kansas City's Union Station, estimated more than 1 million people attended the festivities.

Chiefs star players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill spoke during the rally after the two-mile parade. Kansas City chairman Clark Hunt was the first member of the franchise to speak, followed by head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

The parade also included members of the Chiefs' last Super Bowl-winning team.