Fans crowd the Fan Zone before the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Jay-Z arrives on the field with his and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (L) puts his arm around New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez (L) and former San Francisco receiver Jerry Rice meet before the start of the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

According to Caesars, Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites to win the game. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes warms up before the start of Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Football fans stand in a moment of silence to honor Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a California helicopter crash. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sunlight illuminates fans in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

This was the second performance Lovato has made since her overdose and hospitalization in 2018. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The Kansas City Chiefs take the field. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The San Francisco 49ers take the field. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) and teammates show solidarity before facing the 49ers. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

49ers safety Jimmie Ward (20) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), forcing a fumble near the goal line and a first down in the first quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill evades a tackle by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes slides away from 49ers defenders in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes scores against 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (C) throws to running back Damien Williams (R) in the first quarter. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (L) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) and defensive end Ronald Blair (98) in the first quarter. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs running back Damien Williams finds an opening against the 49ers in the first half. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out on a keeper and 12 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and the Chiefs defense celebrates an interception against the San Francisco 49ers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackles Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman during the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts after a penalty nullified a completed pass against the Chiefs in the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk dives over the goal line with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Garoppolo in the second quarter as Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu defends. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk celebrates a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country." Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Garoppolo (C) is sacked in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Garoppolo lies on the field in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after the go-ahead touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (L) and safety Tarvarius Moore leave the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mahomes (C) celebrates with teammates on the field after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The Chiefs outgained the 49ers 397 total yards to 351. Kansas City also won the time of possession battle by more than six minutes. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) and linebacker Demone Harris (52) celebrate in the confetti. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to bring a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter before the Chiefs made their comeback to win the game. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs Travis Kelce celebrates the team's first Super Bowl win since 1970. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs Cam Erving kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after Kansas City overcame a deficit of 10 points to win the game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

"We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing," Mahomes said. "Everybody on this team, no one had their head down. We believed in each other. That's what we have preached all year long." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV averaged 99.9 million viewers on Fox, marking the first ratings increase for the NFL championship game in five years.

The Nielsen company said Monday viewership increased slightly from last year's Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, which drew 98.2 million viewers.

According to Nielsen's data, 69 percent of U.S. homes with televisions in use had their dials turned to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Super Bowl viewership was slowly declining since its peak in 2015, when a record 114.4 million people watched the Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

In total, Fox estimated that Sunday's game had 102 million viewers when including those who watched on Fox Deportes or through NFL and Verizon streaming services. That viewership figure makes Super Bowl LIV the 10th most-watched NFL championship game in history.

The Super Bowl LIV halftime performance shared by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira was viewed by 103 million people, according to Fox. That marked a 4 percent increase over last year's halftime performance headlined by Maroon 5 and rapper Travis Scott.

While the game drew lots of attention online, it was the halftime show that most engaged social media posters. The most Twitter interactions during the game occurred immediately following the performance, Nielsen said, stating the pair generated some 144,000 interactions on the platform.

Jeniffer Lopez also earned the game's "top social talent account," Nielsen said, by generating 2.2 million engagements -- dwarfing the 514,000 engagements Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes garnered as the "most socially engaging athlete account."

On social media, users made roughly 44 million interactions online about the game, making it Sunday's most "social TV program" and the most social telecast of the year, Nielsen said.

The television ratings company also said the cost for a 30-second commercial spot hit a record $5.4 million for the game, a $160,000 increase over last year. During Super Bowl I in 1967 -- the only one that was simulcast on two networks, NBC and CBS -- the same chunk of airtime cost $37,500.