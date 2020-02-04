Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to lead his team to a comeback win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made one of his dreams come true by visiting Disney World after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes made the trip from Miami to Orlando, Fla., Monday to visit the famed Magic Kingdom Park, which hosts Super Bowl champions every year. Mickey and Minnie Mouse shared the stage with Mahomes when he received his Super Bowl MVP award from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Monday morning at Hilton Miami Downtown Hotel. Mahomes then flew north to fulfill a teenage dream.

Mahomes sent a tweet Feb. 6, 2013, saying he "bet it feels amazing" to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl. He was a 17-year-old quarterback at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, when he sent the tweet.

"It's crazy," Mahomes told ESPN Monday. "Honestly, to think back when I was in high school playing quarterback. My first year starting up to now, it has been a lot of growth. I'm just glad I got to do it here with the guys around me."

The Chiefs star told CNN he had forgotten about the old tweet until it started getting retweeted in the week leading into the Super Bowl.

Mahomes rode through Disney World during a parade in front of Cinderella Castle, while standing next to Mickey Mouse and being escorted by Minnie Mouse, Goofy and other costumed characters.

A 10-year-old Make-A-Wish child named Nathaniel from Austin, Texas, celebrated with the star quarterback. Nathaniel also attended Super Bowl LIV. Disney is donating $1 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation in honor of Mahomes' performance.

The Chiefs plan to march through the streets of Kansas City, Mo., for their Super Bowl LIV victory parade at 12:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, ending at Union Station downtown. NFL Network will air the celebration live.