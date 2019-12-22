Washington Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins carted off with ankle injury

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) completed 12-of-15 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns before exiting in the third quarter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was carted off with an ankle injury during Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants.

On the first offensive play after halftime, Haskins dropped back to pass from the Redskins' 28-yard line and was sacked by Giants linebackers Markus Golden and Lorenzo Carter.

As he was taken down, Haskins' ankle appeared to bend awkwardly. The Redskins' medical staff attended to the first-year signal-caller before he was carted to the locker room.

Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was replaced by Case Keenum as the Redskins trailed the Giants by 14 in the third quarter. Haskins was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins was carted off to the locker room after this injury. (Via @NFL_DovKleiman) pic.twitter.com/ooJdjAypwL— SportsLine (@SportsLine) December 22, 2019

Prior to his early exit, Haskins completed 12-of-15 passes for 133 yards and two first-half touchdowns, finishing with a 143.2 quarterback rating. Keenum ended up with 158 yards and one passing score on 16-of-22 passing.

The Giants went on to beat the Redskins 41-35 in overtime at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. New York quarterback Daniel Jones tossed five touchdowns to give the Giants their fourth win of the season.