Panthers' Vernon Butler ejected for punching Colts' Jack Doyle

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Vernon Butler was ejected during the third quarter of Sunday's game for punching Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the helmet.

With the Panthers trailing 24-3, Butler grabbed Colts offensive lineman Mark Glowinski's facemask and threw him to the ground. It appeared Butler was attempting to punch Glowinski, who continued to block him after the play was dead, but swung at Doyle by mistake.

Officials immediately threw a flag for unnecessary roughness and ejected Butler after reviewing the play. The replay showed Doyle didn't do anything to provoke the punch.

Butler, a 2016 first-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech, then gave the middle finger to fans booing him as he was taken to the locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Entering Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Butler recorded 29 total tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles in 12 games in 2019. He was inactive for the first two games this season.

The Colts went on to beat the Panthers 38-6 behind running back Marlon Mack and a strong defensive performance. Mack tallied 95 rushing yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, and Indianapolis' defense had three interceptions and one defensive score.