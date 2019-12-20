Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to start vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to suit up for Sunday's key NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys didn't list Prescott on the team's final injury report Friday, meaning he will be good to go for the divisional showdown. He was limited all week for the first time in his NFL career because of a shoulder injury.

Prescott sustained the injury during the first quarter of last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams when linebacker Clay Matthews landed on Prescott after a 7-yard run. He didn't miss a snap in the contest but attempted a season-low 23 passes and recorded only 212 passing yards.

In 14 games this season, Prescott has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 4,334 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has added 48 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

With a victory Sunday, the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East for the second consecutive year and third time in Prescott's four seasons as Dallas' starter. If the Cowboys suffer a loss to the Eagles, they would need to win their regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins and for Philadelphia to lose to the New York Giants.