NFL suspends Seattle Seahawks' Al Woods for four games

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods was suspended without pay for the team's next four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.

Woods' suspension begins immediately and will include the last two regular-season games and, if the Seahawks advance, the team's opening two postseason contests. He will be eligible to return if Seattle plays in a third playoff game.

"That's the league's business and all that. There's really not much we can say about it," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday. "He's been a great kid in the program. We love what he's done."

Woods, who has served as the backup to starter Jarran Reed on the right side of the defensive line, has appeared in 14 games this season. He has recorded 32 total tackles and one sack.

Carroll said undrafted free agent Bryan Mone will be promoted from the Seahawks' practice squad to replace Woods on the roster.

The Seahawks (11-3) have already clinched a playoff spot this year. Seattle needs a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to set up a possible showdown for the NFC West title and likely No. 1 seed with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17.