New York Jets place TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve

New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin (84) suffered an ankle injury during last week's game against the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The New York Jets placed starting tight end Ryan Griffin on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

The Jets made the move prior to Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. The team activated offensive lineman Brent Qvale off injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

Griffin was previously ruled out for Thursday's game after suffering an ankle injury during last week's game against the Miami Dolphins. After the roster move, the Jets, who have 15 players on IR, were down to 45 healthy players for their matchup against the Ravens.

Griffin has been one of the Jets' top pass-catchers this season and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension at the end of November. He leads the team with five touchdown catches, including four in the red zone.

In 13 games with the Jets, Griffin finished with 34 receptions for 320 yards. He joined the team in July after being released by the Houston Texans in May.

Griffin, playing in his seventh NFL season, has tallied 170 catches for 1,811 yards and 12 receiving scores in his career.