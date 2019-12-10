Detroit Lions place WR Marvin Jones Jr. on injured reserve

Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (R) suffered an ankle injury on the team's final drive Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Jones suffered an ankle injury on the Lions' final drive during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. It marks the second consecutive season that he ends his season on injured reserve.

Jones, playing in his eighth NFL season, hurt the ankle while planting his foot on the Lions' last drive. He remained in the game and lined up following the injury to save the team from using a timeout in Detroit's comeback attempt.

After the game, Jones was carted to the locker room and examined by the medical staff. Lions head coach Matt Patricia said he didn't know if the veteran wideout would require surgery.

"During the game, I saw it when it happened live," Patricia told reporters Tuesday. "I saw it and I looked and I said, 'Oh, no.' I knew it hurt, I knew that much, but I saw him get up. ... It's pretty impressive.

"He got up and got lined up, knew the situation. It just shows his leadership, his toughness, his mental preparation."

In 13 games this season, Jones recorded 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. His nine receiving scores are tied for the second most in the league, trailing only teammate Kenny Golladay (10).

The Lions signed defensive tackle Frank Herron from the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in a corresponding roster move.