NFL salary cap expected to increase at least $8M in 2020

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The NFL informed teams Tuesday that the salary cap is expected to climb at least $8 million in the 2020 season.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that projections for the 2020 salary cap are in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million. The projected increase would be more than $8 million from the current cap of $188.2 million.

The projected 2020 numbers mark a 40 percent increase from five years ago in the 2015 campaign ($143.3 million). It is the seventh straight season the cap is projected to grow more than $10 million per franchise year over year.

In the first year of the current collective bargaining agreement in 2011, the cap was about $120.4 million. Since that year, the salary cap has increased about 65 percent and $76 million per team.

Total projected player salaries, including benefits, will exceed $7.7 billion next season, according to ESPN. The final cap total won't be established until sometime in February.