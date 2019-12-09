Dallas Cowboys release K Brett Maher, sign Kai Forbath

Former Washington Redskins kicker Kai Forbath (2) was cut last week by the New England Patriots after replacing an injured Nick Folk. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys released struggling kicker Brett Maher after another missed field goal during last week's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys announced Monday that the team signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath to replace Maher, who missed a 42-yard kick against the Bears on Thanksgiving. It marked his NFL-leading 10th missed field goal attempt of the season.

The New England Patriots cut Forbath, 32, last week after he filled in for an injured Nick Folk for one game. He converted one field goal attempt and connected on 1-of-2 extra points in a loss to the Houston Texans.

Forbath has made 85.8 percent of his kicks (121-of-141) in his NFL career. He has spent time with the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Patriots.

The Cowboys scheduled workouts for Forbath, Nick Rose and Tristan Vizcaino on Monday, according to the team. It marked the second time in a week that Dallas searched for possible alternatives at the position.

Maher was 19-of-29 on field goals this season and became the only kicker in league history with three makes of at least 60 yards. He booted a 62-yarder last year against the Philadelphia Eagles and nailed a 62-yard kick and a 63-yarder against the Eagles and New York Jets this season.

The Cowboys (6-7) will host the Los Angeles Rams (8-5) on Sunday in Dallas.