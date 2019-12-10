Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery to miss rest of season due to foot injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) was carted to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday night's game against the New York Giants. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without starting wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for the remainder of the season.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Jeffery will miss the rest of the year because of a foot injury suffered in Monday night's win over the New York Giants. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson labeled the injury "significant" following the team's 23-17 victory.

Jeffery limped off the field and threw down his helmet after sustaining the non-contact injury. After being examined in the blue medical tent, he was taken to the locker room on a cart in the second quarter.

The injury left quarterback Carson Wentz with only two active receivers for the remainder of the contest. In the absence of Nelson Agholor, DeSean Jackson and Jeffery, the Eagles relied on wideouts J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward.

In 10 games this season, Jeffery had 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

Pederson also labeled Pro Bowl offensive lineman Lane Johnson as week-to-week with an ankle injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced him at right tackle against the Giants and could be the top candidate for the starting job until Johnson returns.

The Eagles (6-7) will travel to play the NFC East-rival Washington Redskins (3-10) on Sunday at FedEx Field.