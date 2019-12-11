Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) should see a larger workload in Week 15 after the team lost running back Rashaad Penny for the season due to a torn ACL. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- We are onto the semifinals in most fantasy football leagues. The running back position is one of the trickiest slots to fill in your lineup at this point of the season, as star players could have bad matchups and unproven commodities have great matchups.

Try to balance those two factors, as well as recent production, when making your ultimate decision of who to start and who to sit.

Chris Carson, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffrey top my Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings.

Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Todd Gurley and Leonard Fournette round out my top 10 options for Week 15.

Try to target players who will be on the field for a lot of snaps and are highly involved in their respective offenses when deciding on starting options for your lineup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 30 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Seattle Seahawks star Chris Carson helped many fantasy football teams with his stellar run to end the 2018 season. He looks to do the same this year as the Seahawks face the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. The Panthers are allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs. Carolina has also allowed a league-high 21 rushing scores and the second-most rushing yards to the position. I expect Carson to put up at least 100 yards from scrimmage and score at least once in this matchup. He is my top option for Week 15.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is also an elite option for Week 15. Henry is my No. 2 running back for the fantasy football semifinals. He has posted at least 100 rushing yards and scored in each of his last four games. He had 103 yards and two scores on 18 carries in Week 14. I'm expecting another huge performance from Henry against the Houston Texans, a unit allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Saquon Barkley hasn't been himself since early in the season, but the New York Giants running back has an ideal stage to explode in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs in the NFL. They are also allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position. Barkley is my No. 6 option for Week 15.

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay lands at No. 12 in my rankings as a borderline RB1. Lindsay has just one game this season with more than 100 rushing yards, but should find plenty of space to run against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. I expect Lindsay to close in on 100 yards from scrimmage. If he can score a touchdown, it could be a huge boost for your fantasy football squad.

LONGSHOTS

DeAndre Washington is a risky play at this stage of the fantasy football season, but is worth a look due to his great matchup. The former Oakland Raiders backup is in line for a much larger workload in Week 15 if starter Josh Jacobs misses this week's game due to his shoulder injury. Washington would be going against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Washington is my No. 13 running back for Week 15, and would be best as an RB2 or flex play.

If you need an option at the flex slot, check out Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. Nick Chubb is still the Browns' starter, but Hunt has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. Hunt had 68 yards from scrimmage in Week 14, his second-highest total of the season. The Browns are also facing the Arizona Cardinals, a defense tied for allowing the 11th-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Hunt is my No. 20 option in Week 15.

Week 15 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at CAR

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at LAC

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. LAR

5. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. SEA

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. MIA

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at ARI

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

9. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams at DAL

10. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars at OAK

11. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIN

12. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos at KC

13. DeAndre Washington, Oakland Raiders vs. JAX

14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

15. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. IND

16. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. NYJ

17. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. ATL

18. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts at NO

19. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at GB

20. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at ARI

21. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIN

22. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

23. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins vs. PHI

24. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at PIT

25. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. CLE

26. James White, New England Patriots at CIN

27. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

28. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets at BAL

29. LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN

30. Benny Snell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BUF