TE Jack Doyle signs three-year, $21M extension with Indianapolis Colts

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle and the Indianapolis Colts agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Doyle's deal is worth more than $21 million in new money. It could be worth up to $24 million with incentives.

"When it comes to contract extensions and getting 'paid,' as they say, there's not a more deserving person in this building," Reich told the team's official website Friday. "I mean, he's at the top of the list. So just happy for him, and hope he's here for many years to come."

Doyle, playing in his seventh NFL season, has been one of the Colts' best tight ends since the team claimed him off waivers from the Tennessee Titans in September 2013. During his time in Indianapolis, he has recorded 236 catches for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Doyle earned his lone Pro Bowl selection when he notched 80 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns during the 2017 campaign. The veteran pass-catcher attempted to build on that standout season but was limited to only six games in 2018 due to injuries.

In 12 games this season, Doyle has notched 36 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

The extension will keep Doyle from a possible departure from the Colts in free agency during the off-season. Fellow tight end Eric Ebron, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Nov. 25, will become a free agent this off-season.

The Colts (6-6) will travel to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.