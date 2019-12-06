Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams ruled out vs. New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots due to a rib injury. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their top three running backs for Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots.

The team announced Friday that Damien Williams was ruled out against the Patriots because of a rib injury. Earlier in the week, the Chiefs placed Darrel Williams on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The injuries leave the Chiefs with rookie Darwin Thompson and veterans LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware in the backfield. McCoy currently leads the team in rushing yards (410), while Thompson had his first extending playing time during last week's 40-9 blowout win over the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs signed Ware, who played in Kansas City from 2015 through last season, earlier this week. He led the team in rushing during the 2016 campaign.

"They all practiced and took the rotation in there," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "I'd tell you we're comfortable with any of them playing."

The Chiefs (8-4), holding a two-game lead over the Raiders in the AFC West, will play the Patriots (10-2) at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.