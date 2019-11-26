Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II (top right) had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a win against the Los Angeles Rams Monday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) had two touchdown catches in a win against the Los Angeles Rams Monday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now completed 66.9 percent of his throws for 24 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 876 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2019. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is firmly in the lead for the NFL MVP award after another dominant showing against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns in the 45-6 triumph Monday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He also rushed for 95 yards in the win. The Ravens held the Rams (6-5) to 221 total yards and had possession of the ball for nearly 20 more minutes.

Baltimore (9-2) also scored on their first six drives of the game and came away with points on seven consecutive possessions.

"I'm not worried about MVP, you know," Jackson told reporters. "If it comes, it comes. I'm trying to win the Super Bowl. That's a team award and that's what I want."

Jackson led the Ravens on a nine-play, 60-yard scoring drive on his first possession. He capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown toss to Marquise Brown. Jackson hit Brown for another score on the Ravens' next drive for a 14-0 first quarter lead. The Rams got on the scoreboard with a 32-yard field goal from Gregg Zuerlein in the second quarter before Mark Ingram scored a one-yard rushing touchdown for the Ravens.

Zuerlien hit a 46-yard attempt before Jackson led the Ravens on a seven-play, 60-yard scoring drive. He gave the Ravens a 28-6 halftime lead by hooking up with Willie Snead IV on a seven-yard touchdown toss.

Jackson connected with Ingram for a seven-yard touchdown on the Ravens' first drive of the second half. He hit Snead for another score on Baltimore's next drive, pushing the lead to 42-6 at the start of the fourth quarter. Justin Tucker made a 34-yard field goal on the Ravens' next drive for the final points of the game.

Ingram ran for 111 yards and a score on 15 carries, in addition to his touchdown reception. Jared Goff completed 26 of 37 passes for 212 yards and two interceptions for the Rams. The Ravens held Rams star running back Todd Gurley to 22 yards on six carries.

"There is a reason why people are talking about [Jackson] as an MVP, it felt like it [Monday]," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Again, give them credit, they did a good job, but we're not going to let this bleed in to next week. This is humbling. Nobody is going to shy away from it -- we've got to do a lot better collectively as a team."

The Rams battle the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Ravens host the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.