Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks cleared to return from concussion

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams are expecting veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to play in Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday that Cooks, who has been inactive for the team's past two games after sustaining two concussions last month, was cleared to return.

"He's excited to be able to play," McVay said. "He's felt good for a couple weeks, so when he's feeling good, and we've gotten the thumbs up from everybody else, that makes us all feel good."

Cooks, who has met with specialists twice this season, suffered his most recent concussion in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team had a bye week before he missed matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.

McVay said Wednesday that he felt confident Cooks is ready to return to the field, despite the wideout's recurring head injuries.

"I don't think he would go back out on the field if he was worried about that," McVay said. "I think that he's really chomping at the bit, excited to go."

Cooks, a sixth-year pro, has sustained five known concussions throughout his NFL career dating back to the 2015 campaign. In eight games this season, he has recorded 27 receptions for 402 yards and one touchdown.