Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews, Greg Olsen, Darren Waller and Ryan Griffin top my Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Jared Cook, Jacob Hollister, Vance McDonald, Eric Ebron and Jonnu Smith round out my top-10 options for Week 12.

If you are in a league that requires starting a tight end, other great options are available this week. Take a look at my weekly waiver wire article if you need a replacement for your normal starter. My top 20 rankings can help you decide between two options to add to your starting lineup.

You also should remove Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 12 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Zach Ertz is my No. 1 tight end for Week 12. The Philadelphia Eagles star secured nine catches for 94 yards in Week 11 against the New England Patriots. He had a season-high 103 yards and a score on nine catches in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears. I'm expecting another elite performance from Ertz in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, a unit tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin is my No. 5 option at the position for Week 12. Griffin had a season-high 109 yards and a score in Week 11 and faces the Oakland Raiders in Week 12. The Raiders are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. You should start Griffin if you in a league that requires starting tight ends.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher Vance McDonald is my No. 8 option for Week 12. McDonald is a risky play, but has a good matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and should see more targets if JuJu Smith-Schuster misses this game. He should only be started in leagues that require starting tight ends.

Jonnu Smith is another player who could see a larger workload in Week 12 due to an injury. Tennessee Titans star Delanie Walker is dealing with an ankle injury and could miss this game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans will turn to Smith if Walker sits out. The Jaguars have been respectable against opposing tight ends this season, but I don't see them focussing on stopping Smith. He is my No. 10 option this week and is a solid bye week fill in.

LONGSHOTS

The Dallas Cowboys might not be able to throw all over the New England Patriots this week, but Jason Witten could have some opportunities underneath. I have the Cowboys veteran ranked as my No. 12 tight end for Week 12. Witten is still a risky play, but you could do much worse if you need help at the position. The Patriots will likely be focusing mostly on stopping Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' wide receivers in this contest. I could see at least 50 receiving yards and a possible touchdown from Witten as a result of that oversight.

Rhett Ellison is a dart throw tight end option for Week 12. The New York Giants pass-catcher is my No. 16 option and should only be started in leagues that require starting tight ends. The Giants are facing the Chicago Bears, a unit that has allowed the fifth-most receiving yards to tight ends. Ellison should be involved in this matchup and on your TE1 radar if you are in a deep league.

Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at LAR

3. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers at NO

4. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders at NYJ

5. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets vs. OAK

6. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

7. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

8. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers at CIN

9. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

11. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

12. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys at NE

13. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers at SF

14. Ross Dwelley, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

15. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at BUF

16. Rhett Ellison, New York Giants at CHI

17. Darren Fells, Houston Texans vs. IND

18. Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

19. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. BAL

20. Nick Boyle, Baltimore Ravens at LAR