Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) has completed 69.5 percent of his throws for 2,601 yards, 18 scores and six interceptions in 10 starts this season. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson, Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson top my Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2019.

Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr round out my top-10 options for Week 12.

If you don't have a top quarterback option, take a look at my weekly waiver wire article. Several capable gunslingers with great matchups should be on your streaming radar.

You also should remove Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 12 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's top 20 quarterback rankings:

TOP SHELF

NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson should never be on your bench unless he has a bye week. The Baltimore Ravens gunslinger is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 12. The Ravens are facing the Los Angeles Rams, a unit that hasn't been terrible against the pass. Despite the Rams having capable defensive backs, I see Jackson leading the Ravens to a win while providing solid fantasy football production through the air and on the ground.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is my No. 2 option for Week 12. I'm expecting the Falcons to have a shootout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a unit allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Ryan should be in all fantasy football lineups in Week 12. I'm expecting at least 300 passing yards and three scores from the Falcons star.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has just 11 passing scores against 12 interceptions this season. He also has just two games with multiple scores, but those were his last two appearances. I'm expecting Mayfield to throw multiple touchdowns again in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Mayfield is my No. 6 quarterback this week and is a great bye week fill in.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is another great bye week fill in option for Week 12. Brissett began the season with multiple touchdown passes in five of his first six games. He hasn't thrown multiple touchdowns in a game since Week 7, but should rebound in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Brisett is my No. 8 option this week.

LONGSHOTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is my No. 11 option for Week 12. Winston has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his last five starts. He has also thrown for 300 yards or more in seven of his 10 starts this season. I expect Winston to surpass that yardage total again in Week 12, while throwing multiple touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons, a unit tied for allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Winston should be in your starting lineup if you are in a league with at least 12 teams.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 9, but he should throw multiple scores in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. The Dolphins and Browns could be going back-and-forth on the scoreboard, with Fitzpatrick airing it out. He is my No. 19 option for Week 12, but should only be used as a starter if you are extremely desperate and in a deep league.

Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at LAR

2. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. IND

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

6. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers at SF

8. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

10. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders at NYJ

11. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at NE

13. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

14. Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

15. Jeff Driskel, Detroit Lions at WAS

16. Sam Darnold, New York Jets vs. OAK

17. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. DAL

18. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

19. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins at CLE

20. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX