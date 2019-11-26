First-year nominees Troy Polamalu, Patrick Willis, Reggie Wayne among HOF semifinalists

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu is among the 25 semifinalists of the modern era for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis are eligible for the first time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and were among the 25 semifinalists of modern-era players for the Class of 2020.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the list of semifinalists Tuesday. The Hall of Fame started with 122 candidates for the Class of 2020 before trimming the list to 25 semifinalists.

Polamalu, who retired after the 2014 season, was a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Steelers. He was also a first-team All-Pro choice four times and chosen as the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2010.

Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2007. Willis, who played only eight seasons in San Francisco before retiring because of nagging injuries, was a six-time All-Pro choice and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

John Lynch, Steve Hutchinson, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James and Alan Faneca, all previous finalists for entry into the Hall of Fame, are also on the list, which will be cut to 15 players on Jan. 2.

Five former players will be elected into the Class of 2020 on Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl. Each player will be enshrined in August in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame will also induct 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches in a special centennial class next year.

The list of 2020 modern-era player semifinalists include: safety Steve Atwater, linebacker Carl Banks, defensive back Ronde Barber, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, safety LeRoy Butler, offensive guard Alan Faneca, wide receiver Torry Holt, offensive guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James, safety John Lynch, linebacker Clay Matthews, linebacker Sam Mills, safety Troy Polamalu, defensive lineman Simeon Rice, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, wide receiver/special teams Steve Tasker, running back Fred Taylor, linebacker Zach Thomas, wide receiver Hines Ward, running back Ricky Watters, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis, safety Darren Woodson and defensive lineman Bryant Young.