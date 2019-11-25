Indianapolis Colts place Pro Bowl TE Eric Ebron on injured reserve

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron had 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns this season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on season-ending injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The Colts signed tight end Ross Travis to the active roster in a corresponding roster move. The team later added free-agent tight end Matt Lengel to provide depth at the position.

Ebron played in the Colts' loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday, recording four catches for 44 yards despite sitting out two days of practice because of his injury. He later said on social media that the ankle has been bothering him since the beginning of the season, but he was hoping to delay surgery until the off-season.

"Up to this point, the team and I have done everything in our power to manage the pain and get me out there each and every week," Ebron wrote on Twitter. "My goal was to push off surgery until the off-season, but at this point the pain has become unbearable and I can no longer give my team and the fans a worthwhile version of myself.

"Although I am sad that my season has to come to an end, I am anxious to begin the recovery process so I can come back next season healthier and better than ever!"

Ebron, who will become a free agent at the end of this season, notched 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season. He was a Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Colts in 2018, tallying 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 scores.

In his six-year NFL career, Ebron has 283 receptions for 3,195 yards and 27 touchdowns in 83 games.