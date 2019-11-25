Oakland Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow out with rib injury

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders will be without rookie slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow after he sustained a rib injury in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters Monday that Renfrow will be out "for a while" because of the rib injury, calling it a "big loss for our team."

Gruden didn't discuss specifics or the severity of Renfrow's injury. League sources told NFL Media that the wideout suffered a broken rib and a punctured lung against the Jets.

"It's a big, big loss for us," Gruden said. "We've had a lot of turnover at that position this year. It's really too bad. ... Renfrow's going to be a great Raider. He's really been playing good for us."

Renfrow was initially injured after a big hit by Jets defensive back Blessuan Austin before the ball arrived. He later returned to the game but was injured again following a tackle by defensive lineman Henry Anderson. He exited in the third quarter and didn't return to the matchup.

Gruden didn't provide a timetable for Renfrow's return, but alluded there was a chance his rookie season was over.

"Well, we'll see the severity of it," Gruden said. "We'll never put anybody at risk, but there is a possibility [his season is over]. We just have to make sure that he sees the people he needs to see, and we make the decision based on the medical exams. We're concerned, disappointed, [and] we're going to miss him."

The Raiders selected Renfrow in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He has recorded 36 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games (two starts) this season.

Gruden said the team could rotate undrafted rookie receiver Keelan Doss into the slot, as well as wideout Zay Jones or tight ends Darren Waller and Derek Carrier.

The Raiders (6-5) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) on Sunday.