Jets CEO Christopher Johnson: Adam Gase to remain head coach

New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson (L) said there will be no coaching change despite head coach Adam Gase (C) and the team's disappointing season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Despite a dismal season, New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson backed head coach Adam Gase and said he will return next year.

Johnson told reporters Wednesday that he shared the same message with the team last week, a few days after an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins.

"I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches here," Johnson said. "Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of [quarterback] Sam [Darnold]. He has [general manager] Joe [Douglas'] trust. He has my trust. He's a good man, and he's a good coach."

Johnson added that his commitment also applies to after the season.

"Even after the season," he said. "I brought in Joe earlier this year to help build the team with Adam. There is a lot of work to do, there is a great deal of work to do. Everyone understands that and we're just getting started. But I feel really good about this team moving forward."

The Jets hired Gase, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins at the end of last season, in January. In his first season leading the franchise, the Jets have slumped to a 2-7 record and rank last in the NFL with 231.3 offensive yards per game.

New York will play the Washington Redskins (1-8) on Sunday before hosting the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 24.