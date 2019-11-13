Panthers' Eric Reid: Colin Kaepernick workout 'feels like a PR stunt'

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (C), outside linebacker Eli Harold (L) and free safety Eric Reid (R) take a knee during the U.S. national anthem in October 2016. Kaepernick will have a private workout on Saturday. File Photo by John Mabanglo/EPA

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid is skeptical of the NFL's motives after the league arranged a private workout for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta.

"I'll believe it when I see it," Reid told reporters Wednesday. "At this point, it feels like a PR stunt. Again, being that it's on a Saturday, what decision-makers are going to be able to attend that workout?"

Reid, a former teammate of Kaepernick with the 49ers, was one of the first players to join the quarterback in kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick, who began his protest in 2016, hasn't played in the NFL since that season.

Coaches for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers previously disclosed they plan to have a representative at the private workout. Other teams are expected to attend the session, but Reid reminded reporters that NFL head coaches and general managers typically travel or remain with their teams before games on Sunday.

Reid also said it's "strange" that teams reached out to the league instead of directly contacting Kaepernick and his representatives.

"The other strange thing, I saw there was a report that other teams were interested in Colin but they reached out to the league about it. That's strange," Reid said. "We'll see if it's a real process."

Kaepernick, 32, opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017, following the season in which he started his protest. The quarterback, along with Reid, filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017 that accused team owners of colluding to keep them out of the league. They both reached settlements in February.

RELATED Rihanna declined Super Bowl LIII halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick

Reid, who continues to kneel during the anthem, signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in September 2018. This past off-season, he signed a three-year contract worth up to $24 million to remain in Carolina.

In 69 career games, Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 375 carries for 2,300 yards and 13 rushing scores.