Texans to claim former Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves off waivers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) was released by the Bucs on Tuesday after he was benched for a lack of hustle during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- One day after being released, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is joining the Houston Texans.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that the Texans are claiming Hargreaves off waivers. He was released by the Bucs on Tuesday after being benched for a lack of hustle during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took issue with Hargreaves' effort after he allowed a 55-yard catch to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella at the start of the third quarter. He was pulled from the contest but returned after an injury to cornerback M.J. Stewart.

"He didn't look like he was hustling to go in for a tackle," Arians told reporters. "He was chasing somebody across the field, and he wasn't running fast enough."

It marks the latest move by the Texans to strengthen their secondary. Houston acquired cornerback Gareon Conley in a trade with the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 21.

Hargreaves, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, will join a Texans secondary that has been struck by multiple injuries this season. Veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph has battled through shoulder and neck injuries, while Bradley Roby has missed the team's last three games due to a hamstring injury.

In nine games this season, Hargreaves has recorded 40 total tackles, one interception, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown. Since entering the league, he has 165 combined tackles, two picks and 19 pass breakups in 35 career games.