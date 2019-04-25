Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (L) was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.

Tampa Bay announced the move Wednesday.

Hargreaves, 23m was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound defender had 76 tackles, nine passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 16 starts during his rookie campaign. He appeared in just 10 games over the past two seasons while limited by injuries.

Hargreaves has 118 tackles, 15 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception in 26 NFL appearances, including 25 starts.

He'll make $4.5 million this season before receiving $9 million in 2020. Hargreaves had shoulder surgery on Sept. 21.

The Buccaneers have their final day of voluntary minicamp April 25. Tampa Bay has mandatory minicamp from June 4 to 6.