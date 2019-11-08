Baltimore Ravens sign LB L.J. Fort to two-year extension

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort earned a contract extension after impressing with the team over the last few weeks.

The team announced Friday that Fort, who joined the Ravens at the end of September, agreed to a two-year deal that will keep him with the franchise through the 2021 season. League sources told NFL Media that Fort's extension will pay him $5.5 million, including $3.25 million fully guaranteed at signing.

"I'm grateful, blessed and glad to be here," Fort told reporters Friday. "We've been talking about [the extension] for about a week now, so I'm glad to get things done and then move forward."

Fort began the season with the Philadelphia Eagles and played four games with the team before being released. Prior to joining the Eagles, he spent the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and saw regular-season action with the Seattle Seahawks (2014) and Cleveland Browns (2012).

Fort has played 99 defensive snaps and 88 special teams snaps through four games with the Ravens. He has 14 total tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in those appearances.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Fort has tallied 99 combined tackles, four sacks, one interception and eight pass breakups in 69 career games.