Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner ruled out vs. Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting running back James Conner for the second straight game.

The team announced Friday that Conner was ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams because of a shoulder injury. He didn't practice Thursday or Friday after being a limited participant Wednesday.

"It is what it is. We'll have a running back on the field and expect those guys to deliver for us," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters. "We've been challenged in that way this year and it seems like at every turn, guys have had an opportunity to stand and deliver.

"Benny Snell had a big half or so a couple weeks back in L.A. [Trey] Edmunds had an opportunity to be a major contributor last week. We'll see what this week holds. We don't fear it, we fully understand the position that we're in, but we fully expect whoever is to do it, to do a credible job."

Conner injured the AC joint in his right shoulder at the end of the Steelers' game against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28. In his absence, the team turned to Jaylen Samuels as the lead back against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Samuels rushed the ball only eight times for 10 yards, adding 13 receptions for 73 yards. Edmunds was also a part of the Steelers' rushing attack, contributing a team-high 12 carries for 73 yards.

The team also announced wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable for Sunday's game due to a foot injury. The injury first appeared on Friday's injury report, and he practiced in a limited capacity in the final practice of the week.