Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen, Linval Joseph out vs. Dallas Cowboys

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will be without two key starters for Sunday night's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The team announced Friday both wide receiver Adam Thielen and defensive tackle Linval Joseph were ruled out for Sunday's game. Veteran safety Andrew Sendejo, who was claimed off waivers by the Vikings on Wednesday after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles a day earlier, will also be inactive due to a groin injury.

Thielen failed to practice this week because of a hamstring injury and is considered "week-to-week," according to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Joseph was downgraded from a full participant during Wednesday's practice to a non-participant Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury.

In Joseph's absence, third-year defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson is expected to start against the Cowboys. The backup defensive tackle has rotated between the three-technique position and nose tackle over the last two seasons.

With Thielen out for the second time this season, the Vikings could activate former first-round draft pick Josh Doctson off injured reserve to provide receiver depth.

Thielen missed the Vikings' game against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 24. During last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Stefon Diggs was limited to one reception for four yards without Thielen, who was knocked out of the game late in the first quarter.

The Vikings also listed cornerback Trae Waynes and defensive end Stephen Weatherly as questionable for Sunday.