Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to start against Tennessee Titans

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes declared himself healthy Friday after being a full participant in practice throughout the week. He was listed without an injury designation, according to the team's official injury report.

"I'm feeling good. I had a good week of practice," Mahomes told reporters after the Chiefs' practice on Friday. "I'm ready to get out there."

Mahomes hasn't played since suffering a dislocated right kneecap during the Chiefs' 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17. The gunslinger hasn't missed a practice but returned in a full capacity and took first-team reps for the first time this week.

Mahomes, the NFL's reigning MVP, said doctors told him at the beginning of the week he had a chance to suit up against the Titans.

"I knew I had a chance once I talked to those doctors and they said as long as I was functioning well, moving well, I could play this week," Mahomes said. "Coach [Andy] Reid still wanted me to take it day by day. I went out here in practice and took the reps and I haven't had any pain or any setbacks, and so as long as we keep going with that I'm glad to be back out there."

Backup quarterback Matt Moore replaced Mahomes in the Chiefs' previous two games. Kansas City split those two contests, losing to the Green Bay Packers and beating the Minnesota Vikings.

Mahomes has completed 157-of-241 passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception in seven games this season.