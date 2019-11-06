Los Angeles Chargers deny report of London move

The Los Angeles Chargers currently play their home games at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., but are set to move to Inglewood, Calif. next season. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are denying that they intend to move the franchise to London.

NFL sources told The Athletic that the possibility of the Chargers moving to London has been "broached among league personnel," according to a report published Monday. The report also said the Chargers would "listen" if the NFL approached the franchise about a move abroad.

"It's total [expletive], OK? We're not going to London," Chargers owner Dan Spanos told reporters Tuesday. "We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home. This is where I'm planning to be for a long [expletive] time. Period."

The Chargers also tweeted out a clip from the 2013 movie the Wolf of Wall Street. The clip featured actor Leonardo DiCaprio in a scene saying he's "not expletive leaving" and "the show goes on."

The NFL issued a statement saying there is "no substance whatsoever" to The Athletic's report.

"No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond," the NFL said in a statement. "There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles."

The Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles before the 2017 season and play home games this season at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. They are set to move next season to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.