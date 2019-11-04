Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 20 of 31 passes for 289 yards and two scores in a win against the Detroit Lions Sunday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to the Oakland Raiders Sunday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs broke Marcus Allen's franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie during a win against the Detroit Lions Sunday in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs could not be contained in a narrow Week 9 win against the Detroit Lions Sunday.

The Raiders rookie ran for 120 yards and two scores in the 31-24 triumph at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Oakland (4-4) also overcame a huge performance from Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, who passed for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'm just trying to execute our game plan, whatever it may be. It just happened to be running the ball this week," Jacobs told reporters.

Jacobs broke Marcus Allen's franchise record for rushing yards for a rookie, pushing his total to 740 yards through eight games.

"It's great just because of who he is and to be in the company with him," Jacobs said. "I don't really look at accolades and stats like that, I just try to play my game."

The Lions (3-4-1) fumbled on the game's opening possession. Jacobs answered for the Raiders, capping off an 11-play, 68-yard drive with a two-yard rushing score. Stafford hooked up with Marvin Jones for a two-yard touchdown on the next drive to tie the score at 7-7.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson drilled a 32-yard field goal to give Oakland a 10-7 edge at the start of the second quarter. The Lions punched back with a three-play, 93-yard scoring drive, capped off with a 59-yard pass from Stafford to Kenny Golladay.

Jacobs scored his second touchdown to give the Raiders a 17-14 lead at halftime. The Lions tied the score with a 23-yard field goal from Matt Prater in the third quarter. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his team a 24-17 lead with a three-yard touchdown pass to Foster Moreau at the start of the final frame.

Stafford hit J.D. McKissic with a 26-yard touchdown pass to tie the score with 5:22 remaining. The Raiders responded on the next drive, with Carr hooking up with Hunter Renfrow with a go-ahead nine-yard touchdown pass.

"I thought we gave up some big plays, which we have to eliminate," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. "But I'm really proud of our guys. They got a stop at the end and I'm going home."

Golladay had four catches for 132 yards and a score in the loss. Jones brought in eight catches for 126 yards and a score. Carr completed 20 of 31 passes for 289 yards and two scores in the win.

"For us it has to start with coaching, because there are a lot of things we have to get better at fundamentally," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. "We have to continue to improve and be able to do it every single week. We have shown some good flashes, some good football, and some bad football ... that's the stuff that is killing us right now."

The Raiders have an AFC West division matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday in Oakland. The Lions face the Chicago Bears in an NFC North clash at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Solider Field in Chicago.