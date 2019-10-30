Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) had 145 rushing yards and a touchdown in a win against the Miami Dolphins Monday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leads the NFL with 11 tackles for a loss this season. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Brothers Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa received AFC and NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors Wednesday for their efforts in Week 8.

Joey, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers, had two sacks and four tackles for a loss in a 17-16 win against the Chicago Bears. Nick, a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, had three sacks and an interception in a 51-13 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were the only other set of brothers to win Player of the Week honors in the same week.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner won AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 8. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones won NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Nick Bosa was the No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product also won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 5 after logging two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a win against the Cleveland Browns. He has 20 tackles, a league-high 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in seven games this season.

Joey Bosa was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year has 42 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble in eight games for the Chargers.

Conner had a season-high 145 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in a win against the Miami Dolphins. Jones had a career-best 226 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones also won Offensive Player of the Week in Week 5.

Vinatieri made three field goals, including the game-winning kick, in a victory against the Denver Broncos. Bailey made four field goals in a win against the Washington Redskins.