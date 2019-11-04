Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) had a season-high two touchdowns in a win against the Green Bay Packers Sunday in Carson, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Philip Rivers (L) helped the Los Angeles Chargers hand Aaron Rodgers (R) and the Green Bay Packers their first loss since Sept. 26 with a 26-11 triumph Sunday in Carson, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the Green Bay Packers were served some "humble pie" during a 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Packers were 7-1 and on a four-game winning streak entering the game Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The Chargers (4-5) left the field with their first home win against the Packers in franchise history. Los Angeles out-gained Green Bay 442 yards to 184 yards in the win. The Chargers also held the Packers to 45 rushing yards and limited Rogers to one passing touchdown.

"This is a good slice of humble pie for us," Rodgers told reporters. "You know, we're rolling at 7-1 and starting to listen to the chatter a little bit too much. I think this will be a good thing for us. We'll regroup, go back home and play another good team before the bye."

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had 109 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the win. Philip Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for 294 yards, but did not throw a touchdown for the Chargers. Chargers pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram each recorded 1.5 sacks.

"I feel like if we play clean football, we can go toe to toe with anyone," Gordon said. "We're just coming out here playing great football. Football has different momentums, switching back and forth, but I feel like if we play how we're supposed to, we can stay in any game."

Mike Badgley made three field goals to give the Chargers a 9-0 lead in the first half. Badgley made another field goal in the third quarter before Gordon gave the Chargers a 19-0 edge with a one-yard rushing score.

The Packers got on the scoreboard with a 54-yard field goal from Mason Crosby with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Gordon answered by capping off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with another one-yard rushing score in the fourth frame. Rodgers responded by marching the Packers down the field with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He ended the drive with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Jamaal Williams, getting the Packers to within two possessions of the lead.

The Chargers missed a field goal on the next drive before forcing the Packers to turn the ball over on downs to end the game.

RELATED Ravens hand Patriots first loss since December

"It was a collective effort," Rivers said. "We weren't perfect by any means. To me, the keys today were not turning [the ball] over and scoring in the red zone and sustain drives. Don't give these guys the ball too much, don't let Aaron [Rodgers] be on the field too much."

Mike Williams had 111 yards on three catches for the Chargers. Austin Ekeler had 93 yards from scrimmage in the win. The Packers face the Carolina Panthers at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Chargers battle the Oakland Raiders at 8:20 p.m. Thursday in Oakland.