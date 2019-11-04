Ravens hand Patriots first loss since December

The Baltimore Ravens honored NFL Hall of Fame inductee Ed Reed at halftime Sunday in Baltimore, Md. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The Baltimore Ravens defense sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) twice and held their Week 9 foes to 74 rushing yards in a win Sunday in Baltimore, Md. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is in the NFL MVP conversation after rushing for 637 yards and five touchdowns and passing for 1,813 yards and 12 scores through eight games, leading his team to a 6-2 record. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens gave the New England Patriots their first loss since December with a 37-20 win at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Baltimore (6-2) out-gained New England (8-1) 210 yards to 74 yards on the ground and possession of the ball for 14 minutes longer than the Patriots.

"Obviously, we didn't do anything normal, certainly didn't coach well," Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "Give them credit, they were better than we were tonight, certainly the better team. We all have to do a better job."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had one touchdown pass and two rushing scores. Ravens running back Mark Ingram had 144 yards from scrimmage in the triumph. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 285 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

"I prepared for it," Jackson said. "The coaches did a great job giving me great [defensive] looks. The look team did a great job. I'm just going to play my game. I'm not really worried about what they do on the opposite side of the ball."

Lamar Jackson scores his second rushing TD of the game!

Jackson scored his first rushing touchdown on the game's opening drive, capping off an 11-play, 72-yard drive with a three-yard run. Baltimore pushed the lead to 10-0 with a Justin Tucker field goal. Gus Edwards scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the second quarter, giving the Ravens a 17-0 edge.

The Patriots finally got on the scoreboard with a four-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu in the second quarter. Nick Folk later hit a 22-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game. Folk hit another field goal just before halftime, making the score 17-13 at the break.

Baltimore's defense came out hot in the second half. Patrick Onwuasor stripped Julian Edelman on the Patriots' first drive of the third quarter. Marlon Humphrey recovered the fumble and scored on a 70-yard return, increasing the Ravens' lead to 24-13.

James White scored on the Patriots' next drive, but Jackson found Nick Boyle for a five-yard score on the ensuing possession. The Ravens pushed the lead to 17 points when Jackson ran for his second touchdown of the game with 3:19 remaining.

Onwuasor had six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in the win. Earl Thomas had two tackles, two passes defensed and an interception for the Ravens. Fans at M&T Bank Stadium chanted "MVP" for Jackson throughout the night as the Ravens never surrendered the lead.

"I'm right there with the crowd -- this man is the MVP," Thomas said of Jackson. "It's unbelievable. He's the MVP right now. He's playing lights out."

Brady goes deep and it's PICKED by Earl Thomas!

The Ravens have an AFC North division matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Patriots were on a 13-game winning streak, including the 2019 postseason and regular season. Their last loss was Dec. 16 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Losses always find a way to recalibrate how you see yourself," Brady said. "We obviously have a lot of work to do. [Sunday], obviously was not good enough. When you get beat by 17 points, that's not what we're all about. Give the Ravens credit, they played really well. They took advantage of their opportunities, and that's what it takes."