Cincinnati Bengals bench starting QB Andy Dalton

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) leads the NFL in passing attempts and completions entering Week 9. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals plan to start rookie quarterback Ryan Finley and bench longtime starter Andy Dalton after their Week 9 bye.

Sources informed NFL Network of the Bengals' quarterback change Tuesday. Dalton -- a three-time Pro Bowl selection -- has completed 60.4 percent of his throws for 2,252 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight starts this season. The winless Bengals (0-8) are averaging 15.5 points per game, the fourth-lowest total in the NFL.

Dalton leads the NFL with 204 pass attempts and 338 completions. The second round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft is under contract through 2020. Dalton celebrated his 32nd birthday Tuesday.

Finley was a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The North Carolina State product has not appeared in a game this season, but completed 73.4 percent of his throws for 414 yards, three scores and an interception in three preseason appearances.

The Bengals have lost 15 of their last 16 games, dating back to last season. Cincinnati hosts the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North division clash at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday, Nov. 10 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.