New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) had 78 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 8 win against the Cleveland Browns. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) is averaging 6.5 catches per game this season. He also is on pace for more than 1,000 receiving yards. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Kenny Golladay top my Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2019.

Mike Evans, Tyler Lockett, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and D.J. Chark round out my top 10 options for Week 9.

If you don't have an elite option, there are plenty of capable pass catchers with great Week 9 matchups. Be sure to check out my weekly waiver wire article if you are in need of a new player at the position.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks, when considering who to start at wide receiver.

You should remove Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints players from your lineup, as those teams have Week 9 byes.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper is my top wide receiver for Week 9. Cooper hasn't scored since Week 5, but went off for 106 yards on five catches while banged up in Week 7. This week he faces a New York Giants secondary allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Giants have also allowed a league-high 1,612 yards to wide receivers. I expect Cooper to dominate the Giants in this matchup. He remains an elite option going forward.

Chicago Bears veteran Allen Robinson is my No. 4 wide receiver for Week 9. Robinson has three touchdowns in his last three games and has averaged more than seven catches per game during that span. He should have a top-end WR1 day against the Philadelphia Eagles, a unit allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Robinson is a solid option this week, regardless of league format or size.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Buffalo Bills speedster John Brown has logged five receptions in each of his last five starts. He is also on pace for the second 1,000-yard season of his career. Brown is my No. 18 option at the position in Week 9. He will face a Washington Redskins unit tied for allowing the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Brown is a WR2 in this matchup.

Robby Anderson is a solid bye week fill in option for Week 9. The New York Jets pass catcher is my No. 22 option at the position. Anderson has a matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a unit allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Anderson has just one game this season with at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, but I think he could log similar production against the Dolphins. Anderson is a low-end WR2 in Week 9.

LONGSHOTS

Emmanuel Sanders is another WR2/WR3 play for Week 9. The San Francisco 49ers' newest addition scored in his first game with the franchise in Week 8. He is my No. 26 option this week as he takes on an Arizona Cardinals unit that has allowed the ninth-most yards to wide receivers. I expect Sanders to be even more involved in the game plan in Week 9, after spending his first full week with the team. He is a matchup-dependent WR3 down the stretch.

Detroit Lions veteran Danny Amendola is one of my favorite bye week additions for Week 9. He is also my No. 34 wide receiver for the week. Amendola has been targeted heavily over the past two games and has pulled in 16 catches for 200 yards. I expect more production in Week 9 when the Lions face the Oakland Raiders, a unit allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at JAX

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SEA

4. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at PHI

5. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at OAK

6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SEA

7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. TB

8. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIN

9. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings at KC

10. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

11. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at KC

12. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts at PIT

13. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at NYG

14. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots at BAL

15. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

16. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. GB

17. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at LAC

18. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. WAS

19. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CHI

20. Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders vs. DET

21. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. CLE

22. Robby Anderson, New York Jets at MIA

23. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at DEN

24. Golden Tate, New York Giants vs. DAL

25. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. TEN

26. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

27. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. TB

28. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. GB

29. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets at MIA

30. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at OAK

31. Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

32. Kenny Stills, Houston Texans at JAX

33. Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots at BAL

34. Danny Amendola, Detroit Lions at OAK

35. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. IND

36. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIN

37. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

38. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at CAR

39. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns at DEN

40. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. NE

41. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at CAR

42. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. TEN

43. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. WAS

44. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. DAL

45. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

46. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins at BUF

47. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ

48. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

49. Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Green Bay Packers at LAC

50. Demaryius Thomas, New York Jets at MIA