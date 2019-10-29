Fantasy Football: Week 9 add/drops from waiver wire

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his last three starts. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 18 of 30 passes for 285 yards and three scores in a Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- We are onto Week 9 of the 2019 fantasy football season and there are four more teams on a bye. You need to make sure you have great fill in options if you own players on those teams. You should also be monitoring your waiver wire for future bye weeks and good matchups.

Remember to keep an eye on your opponent's roster as well, as you might be able to play keep-away by adding players they might need for their lineup.

I have added some of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Even if you aren't targeting a player to use immediately, you also should be thinking about long-term value when scanning your waiver wire for potential pickups. The Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints have Week 9 byes, so take players from those teams out of your lineup.

You should also be making speculative adds to your bench, opening the door for a new breakout star if one of his teammates gets injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 9:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Derek Carr; RB | Tra Carson, Jaylen Samuels; WR | Preston Williams, Danny Amendola; TE | Darren Fells; D/ST | Indianapolis Colts; K | Brett Maher

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Sam Darnold; RB | Raheem Mostert, Derrius Guice; WR | Kenny Stills, Alex Erickson ; TE | Kyle Rudolph; D/ST | New York Jets

TOP DROPS

QB | Teddy Bridgewater; RB | Kerryon Johnsonm, Ty Johnson, Frank Gore; WR | Josh Gordon, Mecole Hardman; TE | O.J. Howard

QUARTERBACK

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr isn't a viable weekly fantasy football option, but has a great matchup in Week 9. I wouldn't hesitate to use Carr as a bye week fill in if you have Matt Ryan, Jared Goff or Drew Brees as your typical starter. Carr has thrown multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks entering his Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions. He has also thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five games. Carr has another shot at multiple scores in this matchup, possibly providing top-10 value at the quarterback slot in your lineup.

RUNNING BACK

Tra Carson wasn't the main name on the radar for fantasy football players entering Week 8, but he is now the guy you want out of the Detroit Lions backfield. Carson had 12 carries in the Lions' Week 9 win against the New York Giants, outworking Week 8 waiver-wire favorite Ty Johnson. Carson should see another solid workload in Week 9 against the Oakland Raiders, putting himself in play as a bye week RB2 or flex play if you are desperate.

WIDE RECEIVER

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams only has one touchdown but has at least four catches in five of his seven games this season. I can see him getting into the end zone in Week 9 against the New York Jets. Williams is a solid WR3 play if you are in need of a bye week fill in, but only if you play in a league with 12 teams or more.

TIGHT END

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells was part of one of the most exciting touchdown sequences in Week 8. He is a trusted red zone option for star quarterback Deshaun Watson and already has five scores on the season. I like Fells as a matchup play or bye week fill in for the Texans' Week 9 clash against the Jaguars. He isn't likely to post a huge yardage total, but has a great chance to score. Plug him into your lineup if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends and your normal starter has a bye or a tough matchup.