Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson to be game-time decision vs. Saints

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star running back David Johnson's availability for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints is up in the air, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Johnson will be a game-time decision. The Pro Bowl tailback didn't practice all week as he recovers from an ankle injury.

"He's a tough guy," Kingsbury said. "We're hopeful, but we'll see how he feels on Sunday. ... We talked about it last week. He tried to go, tried to tough it out and wasn't himself and didn't feel good. We want to make sure he feels like himself and 100 percent before we put him out there."

Johnson, who has battled through the ankle injury in recent weeks, attempted to play but was limited to three snaps during last week's game against the New York Giants. Backup running back Chase Edmonds filled in for Johnson and ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries in the team's 27-21 win over the Giants.

If Johnson is unable to suit up, Edmonds is expected to receive the bulk of the carries against the Saints. The Cardinals also signed veteran tailbacks Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner on Wednesday to provide additional depth in the backfield.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) were listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. Both will be game-time decisions, according to Kingsbury.

The Cardinals will travel to New Orleans on Sunday before hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.