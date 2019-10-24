New England Patriots agree to trade DE Michael Bennett to Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett (R) is being traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media the Patriots will receive a 2021 seventh-round draft pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-round selection if conditions are met. Bennett must complete a physical Friday for the deal to become official, according to the team.

Bennett, who turns 34 on Nov. 13, was suspended by the Patriots for last week's matchup against the New York Jets for conduct detrimental to the team. According to ESPN, the suspension resulted from a disagreement between the defender and defensive line coach Bret Bielema last week that was witnessed by multiple players.

Bennett, a three-time Pro Bowl choice, was upset about his lack of playing time over the course of this season, according to ESPN. In the Patriots' Week 6 win over the New York Giants, he played only 11 out of a possible 50 defensive snaps.

"It's America. You can voice your opinion about how you feel about certain situations. That's what I did," Bennett said after returning from his one-game suspension. "... I got suspended. Lost money. What am I supposed to take away from that? There's no love lost. It's just how it is."

Bennett recorded five total tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games with the Patriots. Across the six contests, he had been on the field for 133 out of a possible 374 defensive plays (35.6 percent).

Bennett was one of the Patriots' key off-season acquisitions this year when the franchise traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the defensive lineman and a seventh-round selection.

Bennett was expected to replace Trey Flowers, who signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in the off-season, but he has seen limited snaps in each game this season.