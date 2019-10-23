New England Patriots place WR Josh Gordon on injured reserve

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was placed on IR with a left knee injury. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Gordon had been playing through two bone bruises before he was knocked out of the Patriots' victory over the New York Giants on Oct. 10. He twisted his left knee while attempting to make a tackle after a fumble, aggravating his previous injuries.

Gordon missed the Patriots' 33-0 win over the New York Jets on Monday. According to NFL Media, New England is expected to eventually waive the veteran wideout.

Through six games, Gordon was a starter alongside Julian Edelman. The former Cleveland Browns receiver recorded 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown.

The move caught a few Patriots officials by surprise, according to ESPN, and possibly Gordon. The wideout responded to an Instagram post about the news by saying "interesting."

#Patriots place WR Josh Gordon on IR: https://t.co/13WnBc4gz3— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2019

New England has Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and newly acquired Mohamed Sanu atop the wide receiver depth chart. The team also has undrafted free agents Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

The Patriots will also have first-round pick N'Keal Harry back in the fold after he was designated to return off injured reserve. He is eligible to play Nov. 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Gordon is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.