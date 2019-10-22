Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott powers past Eagles on SNF; Dallas takes control of NFC East
Ezekiel Elliott powers past Eagles on SNF; Dallas takes control of NFC East
Saints QB Drew Brees set for return, calls Week 8 'goal'
Saints QB Drew Brees set for return, calls Week 8 'goal'
Tiger Woods falls to Jason Day at Japan Skins event
Tiger Woods falls to Jason Day at Japan Skins event
Longtime MLB umpire Eric Cooper dies at 52
Longtime MLB umpire Eric Cooper dies at 52
Skateboarding culture 'precious' as sport joins Olympics
Skateboarding culture 'precious' as sport joins Olympics

Photo Gallery

 
NFL season highlights
NFL season highlights

Latest News

Nicki Minaj confirms marriage to Kenneth Petty
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow new favorite to win Heisman
Brother of Manchester Arena bomber pleads not guilty to murder
Carly Simon: Jackie Kennedy was drawn to my 'free spirit'
South Korea scrambles fighter jets following Russian aircraft intrusion
 
Back to Article
/