New York Giants activate WR Golden Tate following 4-game suspension

Former Philadelphia Eagles and current New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate served a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The New York Giants activated wide receiver Golden Tate and moved him to the active roster following the completion of his four-game suspension, the team announced Tuesday.

Tate will make his regular-season debut for the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings after missing the first four games of the season due to a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The former Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles wideout was banned for taking a prescribed fertility treatment that was on the league's list of banned substances. The Giants announced that the team signed linebacker Josiah Tauaefa and released receivers Bennie Fowler and TJ Jones in corresponding roster moves.

Tate, a 10-year veteran, joined the Giants on a four-year contract in the off-season after the loss of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Prior to joining New York, he recorded 7,214 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Lions and Eagles.

Tate's best season came in 2014 when he earned Pro Bowl honors with the Lions. He racked up 99 receptions for 1,331 yards and four touchdowns during that season.