New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (C) accounted for four touchdowns in a Week 3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after his first career start for the New York Giants. Deshaun Watson and Preston Smith were among other Player of the Week award recipients.

The NFL announced the award winners Wednesday.

Jones completed 63 percent of his passes for 336 yards and two passing touchdowns in a 32-21 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining. Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

He was named the Giants' starter Sept. 17, while the team benched veteran Eli Manning.

Manning won NFC Player of the Week four times in 15 seasons before his 2019 campaign.

"It has been a different week [with] what's happened," Jones said after the win. "I think as a team we did a good job preparing and focusing on what we needed to do to play this game. I thought we had a good plan going in, we knew what to expect - just a great team win."

Watson completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 351 yards and three scores in the Houston Texans' 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday in Los Angeles. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week also rallied the Texans to a comeback after his team trailed 17-7 at halftime.

Smith won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Green Bay Packers linebacker had three sacks and a forced fumble in a 27-17 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Green Bay. The Packers signed Smith this off-season in free agency. The fifth-year linebacker won the award for the first time for his Week 3 efforts.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell won AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3. Campbell -- who won the award for the third time -- had three sacks during the Jaguars' 20-7 win against the Tennessee Titans Thursday in Jacksonville.

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morestead won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Morestead now has won the award three times.

The Saints' punter pinned four of his six punts inside the opposing 20 yard line during a 33-27 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle. He also averaged a net of 52 yards per punt, including a long punt of 64 yards.

Bailey downed five kicks inside the opposing 20-yard line during the Patriots' 30-14 win against the New York Jets Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The rookie punter also had a long punt of 58 yards.